YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EVMs used in Nandigram, where Mamata Banerjee lost, should be preserved: Calcutta High Court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, July 14: In what comes as a recent development, papers and EVMs used for voting in West Bengal's Nandigram, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost in the recent assembly election, should be preserved and kept safely, the Calcutta High Court has said.

    calcutta

    Mamata Banerjee was present before Justice Shampa Sarkar in today's hearing online. The court said notice should also be served to the Election Commission and the Returning Officer.

    PM Modi chairs in-person meeting of new Cabinet: Watch videoPM Modi chairs in-person meeting of new Cabinet: Watch video

    The petition by the Trinamool Congress chief was earlier with Justice Kaushik Chanda, who fined her of Rs 5 lakh after making angry observations, accusing CM Banerjee of a "planned move to malign a judge" and of violating her constitutional duty.

    Justice Chanda then exited the case. CM Banerjee had asked the judge to quit the case over "conflict of interest".

    Temple official objects to Christian, Hindu boys playing together; Video viral on social mediaTemple official objects to Christian, Hindu boys playing together; Video viral on social media

    Saying that the Chief Minister's "election petition doesn't suffer from any defect", the court fixed the next hearing of the petition on August 12.

    It also directed that all documents, election papers, gadgets and video recordings linked with the election should be preserved by the concerned authority.

    More MAMATA BANERJEE News  

    Read more about:

    mamata banerjee calcutta high court

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X