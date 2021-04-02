EVMs found in Assam BJP MLA’s jeep; Priyanka Gandhi calls for re-evaluation of voting machines

BJP will not allow Assam to become infiltrators hub again: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Apr 02: A day after a video went viral on social media that claims electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being transported in the car of BJP MLA from Patharkandi, Krishnendu Paul after the second phase of polling ended in Assam, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called for a serious re-evaluation of the use of the voting machines by all national parties.

Priyanka Gandhi also said that the Election Commission needs to start acting decisively on these complaints. The video was shared on Twitter by an Assam-based journalist who claimed that the situation was tense in Patharkandi due to this incident.

Taking to to Twitter, Priyanka said that every time private vehicles are caught transporting EVMs during the elections, the vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates.

"The videos are taken as one-off incidents and dismissed as aberrations. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers. The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them," she said.

Assam had registered 77.21 per cent voting in 39 seats till 6 pm in the second phase.