Watch: To skip COVID test, passengers make a run out of railway station in Bihar’s Buxar

Coronavirus: Centre to depute 25 doctors, 75 paramedics from paramilitary forces in Gujarat

Everyone who checked up on me, thank you: Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 17: Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, thanking fans for their wishes.

"Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love," she wrote.

Actor Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID19; she is under home quarantine

The "Zero" actor had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on April 6 and was under home quarantine.

Earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas tested positive for COVID-19. Both are currently under home quarantine.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.