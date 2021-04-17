YouTube
    Everyone who checked up on me, thank you: Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 17: Actor Katrina Kaif on Saturday said she has recovered from COVID-19, more than ten days after contracting the virus.

    The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, thanking fans for their wishes.

    "Negative. Everyone who checked up on me, thank you. It was really sweet, felt a lot of love," she wrote.

    The "Zero" actor had opened up about her COVID diagnosis on April 6 and was under home quarantine.

    Earlier in the day, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and actor Sumeet Vyas tested positive for COVID-19. Both are currently under home quarantine.

    On Friday, Mumbai reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998.

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 13:02 [IST]
