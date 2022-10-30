'Everyone's life should be illuminated': PM Modi extends Chhath Puja greetings

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

PM Modi noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish," tweeted PM Modi.

सूर्यदेव और प्रकृति की उपासना को समर्पित महापर्व छठ की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भगवान भास्कर की आभा और छठी मइया के आशीर्वाद से हर किसी का जीवन सदैव आलोकित रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 30, 2022

Chhath Puja is an occasion when we express our reverence, affection and gratitude towards mother Nature. Offering Arghya to the Sun God, devotees begin their day with a rigorous fast and worship the sun and rivers. The fast culminates in a holy bath in the water bodies and worshiping the nature. This festival is a unique example of mutual harmony between human beings and the nature.

Happy Chhath Puja 2022: Wishes, quotes, Facebook status, WhatsApp messages to share with your loved ones

On this year's Chhath Puja, may people's wishes get fulfilled, and everyone stays healthy and happy.Let us take this opportunity to pledge that we will make our water resources and environment pollution-free".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 9:25 [IST]