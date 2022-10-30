YouTube
    'Everyone's life should be illuminated': PM Modi extends Chhath Puja greetings

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

    PM Modi noted that the festival is dedicated to worshipping the sun and nature, as he extended this greetings on this auspicious occasion.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Chhath, dedicated to the worship of Sun God and nature. With the blessings of Lord Bhaskar's aura and Chhathi Maiya, everyone's life should always be illuminated, this is the wish," tweeted PM Modi.

    Chhath Puja is an occasion when we express our reverence, affection and gratitude towards mother Nature. Offering Arghya to the Sun God, devotees begin their day with a rigorous fast and worship the sun and rivers. The fast culminates in a holy bath in the water bodies and worshiping the nature. This festival is a unique example of mutual harmony between human beings and the nature.

    On this year's Chhath Puja, may people's wishes get fulfilled, and everyone stays healthy and happy.Let us take this opportunity to pledge that we will make our water resources and environment pollution-free".

    Story first published: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 9:25 [IST]
    X