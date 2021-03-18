'Didi bole khela hobe', BJP bole 'vikas hobe', says PM Modi in Purulia

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally at Purulia on Thursday to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in West Bengal.

While addressing a rally in Purulia, Modi said, ''Fortunate to be here in Bengal. ''

Launching a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, ''TMC's governance has led to an acute water crisis in Purulia. Water shortage is so rampant here that farmers and Adivasis don't even get enough water to do farming. Women here have to travel far and wide to get drinking water. 'Didi' has to account for all this.''

''This land is a witness to Lord Ram and Goddess Sita's exile. This land has Sitakund. It is also said that when goddess Sita was thirsty, Lord Ram got water from the ground by hitting it with an arrow...It is an irony that Purulia faces water crisis today, " Modi said.

Modi further claimed that with the help of a double engine govt, Bengal will be only strive towards development.

Mamata Banerjee's heartless govt has led to the creation of a sect of Maoists who have plundered the lands, wealth etc of the poor people of the state, says PM Modi

The Priminister said,"Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole chaakri hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole vikas hobe. Didi bole khela hobe, BJP bole shiksha hobe....Khela shesh hobe, vikas aarambh hobe."

''BJP will improve the road connectivity of Purulia. After May 2, the infrastructure will be developed, Those involved in handicraft will also get their due,'' says PM Modi.

''Bengal made up its mind long back. It's been saying 'Lok Sabha mein TMC half aur iss baar poori saaf'. Seeing this determination, didi is taking out her frustration on me. But for us, she's a daughter like crores of daughters of India. Respect for them is part of our culture. That is why we were concerned when didi got injured. I pray to God that her leg injury heals soon,'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Purulia