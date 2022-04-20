Everyone knows which society instigates riots: Babita Phogat sparks row over Jahangirpuri violence

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 20: Indian wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat has kicked up a controversy with her recent tweets on Jahangirpuri violence.

"Hindu society never riots. Everyone knows the name of the society which indulges in rioting. Everyone is aware of their identity. Earlier there were Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and now Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh, Dilshad, Ahid and Aslam," she tweeted.

Targeting AAP, Phogat said this was proved during riots in Shaheen Bagh and everything was out in the open once the investigation was complete.

The same thing will happen once the probe into Jahangirpuri violence is out, she added.

The tussle between the AAP and the BJP over the political affiliation of one of the 'masterminds' of the Jahangirpuri clashes intensified on Tuesday, with the ruling party in Delhi now calling the accused a BJP leader.

The party also shared on social media some pictures in which Ansar is seen wearing a saffron cap and the BJP's scarf, and seems to be attending some political events with other leaders of the BJP.

"With these pictures, the dirty and ugly face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stands exposed before the country. These pictures make it clear that the riots in Jahangirpuri had been engineered by the BJP," Bharadwaj said.

He claimed the BJP has been behind all the incidents of communal violence that took place in different parts of the country during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti processions recently.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 17:42 [IST]