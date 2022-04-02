Kids below 12 yrs who are at high risk can be considered for COVID-19 vaccination

Eventually all adults may get booster dose: ICMR body

New Delhi, Apr 02: Booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines should be given to all adults as research has shown that the immunity from the first two doses of vaccines fades significantly after eight months, researchers at the Indian Council of Medical Research said, according to a ToI report.

A final recommendation on the booster dose to those below 60 years age will be made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. The recommendations will be made after taking into account various factors including the availability of vaccines.

ICMR's National Institute of Virology director Priya Abraham said that eventually all adults in India may get a booster dose. However a decision may be taken after evaluation of relevant data by the expert groups and factoring in issues like the vaccine availability, she also said.

