Even if there is 1 fatality: SC’s strong warning to AP on conduct of Class 12 exams

New Delhi, June 24: Even if there is one facility as a result of holding the in-session Class 12 exams in Andhra Pradesh next month, will invite compensation of Rs 1 crore, the Supreme Court has warned.

A Bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said if there is even one fatality we may order compensation amounting to Rs 1 crore. Why does AP want to show it is different when other states have cancelled the Class 12 exams, the Bench also remarked.

When there are new and aggressive variants of COVID-19, why is it necessary to hold classroom exams in AP, the Bench asked. There are states that are giving Rs 1 crore as compensation to the families who died. We may keep this amount for AP also the court added. Other boards took a conscious decision based on the ground reality. There is a new variant - 'delta plus'. Nobody is clear how it will affect us... Who took the decision to hold these exams and what are the parameters on which the decision was taken, the court asked.

It is a question of health for everybody. It is not only about conducting exams and we are not convinced about your plan, the Bench said. The court directed the state to submit file noting that identify the individual or government that took the decision to hold in-session exams and if all the concerns had been addressed. Hearing on the matter will continue tomorrow.

