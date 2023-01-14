Rakhi Sawant says she accepted Islam, changed her name to Fatima even as Adil Khan calls their Nikah 'fake'

Even after being converted to Islam, Rakhi Sawant not yet accepted by Adil Khan's family

Mumbai, Jan 14: Bollywood's controversial celebrity Rakhi Sawant is yet again grabbing headlines after she revealed that she converted to Islam after marrying her long-time boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a low-key court wedding. The couple got hitched as per Islamic rituals and a picture of their 'Nikah Nama' (wedding certificate) has gone viral on various social media platforms.

When their marriage certificate got leaked online, Rakhi took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."

As per the certificate, Rakhi and Adil's private nikah took place on May 29, 2022. She has now changed her name to 'Rakhi Sawant Fatima'. However, Adil who initially denied the reports, later accepted that he was married to Rakhi Sawant. He also said that his family is yet to give nod to their relationship.

In an interaction with ETimes, Adil told, "Well, yes, Rakhi and I are married. We are living together and happy." Asked if his family had accepted Rakhi, he said, "Woh process ab bhi chal rahi hai (it is an ongoing process). It will take some time."

Earlier, while talking to Telly Talk India, Rakhi Sawant broke into tears as she said that she had trusted Adil Khan who asked her not to inform the media about their marriage for at least a year as it will be difficult for him to find a suitable groom for his sister. Sawant further said that she changed her name to Fatima, accepted Islam, loved him, and did 'halal' instead of 'haram'. "Many people do 'haraam' but I did 'halal. Where am I wrong?" she said.

Recently, according to the reports, Sawant hit back at the rumours of converting to Islam, she said, "Jab maine qabool kiya hai, toh mujhe hi harz nhi hai. Humara Hindustan hai ye, koi Taliban thodi na hai. Yaha sab kuch allowed hai."

However, Rakhi Sawant refused to comment on issues like love jihad and pregnancy, because she feels it will turn the problems in a different direction.

After breaking up with Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant started seeing Adil, a businessman from Mysuru in Karnataka.

Rakhi had married Ritesh in a private ceremony in 2019. Later, it turned out that their wedding was legally invalid as he was still married to his first wife Snigdha Priya. In 2022, Rakhi announced that she had parted ways with him.

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 20:36 [IST]