YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EU announces 1-billion euro aid package for war-torn Afghanistan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    BRUSSELS, Oct 12: The European Union (EU) announced on Tuesday a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package to war-torn Afghanistan, "to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse," said the bloc's chief, Ursula von der Leyen.

    EU announces 1-billion euro aid package for war-torn Afghanistan

    The EU, which had earlier pledged to donate 300 million euros, announced that it will give an additional 700 million euros ($809.2 million) for the urgent humanitarian needs.
    "We must do all we can to avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse in Afghanistan," Reuters quote European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as saying in a statement.

    She urged the new regime, which came to power after ousting Ashraf Ghani's government, must first meet the EU's five conditions for longer-term aid.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 17:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X