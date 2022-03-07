ETG Research Exit Polls: BJP likely to win 245 seats

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 07: The exit polls conducted by ETG Research says that the BJP is likely to return to power in Uttar Pradesh. The exit poll says that the ruling BJP is likely to bag 230 to 245 seats in the state.

The exit poll says that the SP and BSP will win 150-165 and 5-10 seats respectively. While the Congress would bag just 2 to 6 seats, while the others would win 2 to 6 seats.

The exit polls conducted by POLSTRAT says that the BJP is likely to win 211 to 225 seats. The exit poll said that the Samajwadi Party would win 116 to 160 seats.

The exit poll predicts 14 to 24 seats for the BSP and 4 to 6 for the Congress. In the 2017 elections, the BJP won 312 seats while the SP bagged 47. The BSP won 19 while the Congress ended up with just 7 seats.

The MATRIZE exit poll says that the BJP may win, 262 to 277 seats in Uttar Pradesh. The exit poll predicts 119 to 134 for the Samajwadi Party and 7 to 15 for the BSP. The Congress on the other hand would end up with just 3 to 8 seats the exit polls state.

The P-MARQ exit polls predict 240 seats for the BJP in the 404 member assembly where the majority mark is 202.

The poll predicts 140 for the SP and 17 for the BSP. The INC and others are predicted to get 4 and 2 seats respectively, the exit poll also says.

Almost all exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the all important state. The BJP led a massive campaign in UP under the leadership of Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several rallies in the state and experts say that his campaign could have made a big difference to the prospects of the BJP.

Voting in UP was held in 7 phases with the last one coming to an end today. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 7, 2022, 19:42 [IST]