EPS-OPS faction wins two leaves symbol, setback to Sasikala camp

In a major setback to jailed All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala, the faction of Chief Minister E Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam has won the two leaves symbol which had been frozen by the Election Commission eight months ago.

According to reports, EPS-OPS group has reportedly been deemed the "original AIADMK".

V Maitreyan, AIADMK MP, told ANI that "Waiting for the hard copy but got information from EC orally that the two leaves symbol has been allotted to us."

EC has given judgement in our favour, we are very happy. Majority of party workers supported us: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on two leaves symbol pic.twitter.com/G8vzLxjE8Z — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2017

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami on allegations that judgement was awarded in their favour due to proximity with BJP, said, "It is wrong.We had facts on our side and a majority of MLAs, MPs and party workers were with us.All this was taken into consideration."

Both the factions of the AIADMK had submitted to the Election Commission their final arguments in writing laying their claim to the party's symbol.

The EC had concluded hearing the AIADMK symbol case and reserved the order on November 8. At the seventh hearing, the rival E K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam and the Sasikala Natarajan factions concluded their arguments.

The Sasikala faction wanted to counter certain points raised by the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam faction but was asked by EC to give it in writing.

Initially, two factions led by Panneerselvam and Sasikala had staked claim to the 'two leaves' symbol. The poll panel had frozen it, pending the decision on their pleas.

Later, a large group of legislators led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami revolted against Sasikala, who is in jail in a graft case, and announced the merger with Panneerselvam faction.

Resolutions ousting Sasikala as interim general secretary and her nephew Dhinakaran as her deputy was also adopted at the party's general council meeting held on September 12.

OneIndia News