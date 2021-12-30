EPFO portal down for several users; Netizens take potshots at slow portal

All EPFO account holders must add nominee as deadline ends on 31 Dec: Here’s how to do it

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 30: All Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said that the account holders will be able to add nominees through the e-nomination facility even after 31 December as well.

It was earlier reported that the deadline for filing the e-nomination for the PF account holder was December 31, 2021. This had put a lot of employees in a soup. If not filed in time, the employees will lose out on several benefits that the top retirement body, backed by the central government, offers.

At the same time, several users also complained on Twitter that the EPFO portal was down as they tried to update the nominee details in their respective Public Provident Fund (PPF) accounts and is showing an error message.

A user by the name of Vijay Betagiri wrote, "Dear sir, kindly update your server. Last 5 days I can't sign in for updating KYC and e-nominations. And the govt has announced that e-nomination last date."

Another user by the handle @madank1986 wrote, "EPFO website down again..request look into this...its been more than 2 days."

According to EPFO, the name mentioned in the PF nomination will be considered as final and the earlier nomination will be cancelled after a fresh nomination.

One should file e-Nomination because it helps in getting Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefits easily member's death and also facilitate nominee to file online claims.

The account holder in EPFO can nominate several nominees and set the percentage for each nominee in the scenario of untimely demise.

The benefits under Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI) can be claimed by the nominee specified by the insured person in the EPF nomination.

If you have not yet filed e-nomination then you can do so by following the steps mentioned below:

How to file e-nomination for your PF account?

Go to the EPFO website and choose services.

Select employees and click on 'Member UAN/online service'

Login with Universal Account Number (UAN) and password.

Open 'Manage tab', select e-nomination.

Click on 'yes' to update declaration.

Click 'Add family details'

Click 'Nomination Details' to declare total amount of share. Click "Save EPF Nomination.

Click 'E-sign' to generate OTP. Submit 'OTP sent on mobile number linked with Aadhaar.

Story first published: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 13:49 [IST]