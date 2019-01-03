Entry of women in Sabarimala, protests, violence; Its chaos in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 3: The protests and violence following the entry of two women into Sabarimala shrine have brought Kerala to a standstill. The police are finding it hard to bring the situation back to normal even as the Kerala DGP said that they would not allow any harm to come to the chief minister and the cabinet.

Meanwhile, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan defended helping the two women in gaining entry to the Sabarimala temple.

The Kerala police on Thursday arrested 745 people, involved in hartal violence and registered 559 cases. 628 people were taken into preventive custody, reported Indian Express.

In Thrissur, four workers of the BJP were stabbed while enforcing the shutdown call by Sabarimala Karma Samithi, an umbrella organisation of various pro-Hindutva groups, spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict, and Antarrashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting the shutdown while the Congress-led UDF is observing a "black day" on Thursday.

On Wednesday, angry protestors blocked roads in many parts of the state. Police caned protestors in Kasargode, Palakkad, Kollam and many other places. A group of women jumped a barricade and came close to the CM's office in the state capital, but were overpowered. Many government buses and vehicles were pelted with stones.

The bus services between Kerala and neighbouring states had stopped, but latest reports say that services with Karnataka has resumed.

Kerala Governor has, meanwhile, sought a report from the state government on violence and protests which have gripped the state.

"Sought from Chief Minister an urgent Law and Order report on incidents of violence and destruction of private and public property in Kerala following entry of two young women in Sabarimala temple. I appeal to all sections of people to maintain calm and peace," Kerala Governor said.

The state has been witnessing violent protests by activists of the BJP and Hindu right organisations since Wednesday afternoon over the successful entry of two women of reproductive age into the Sabarimala temple. Over 20 offices of the ruling CPI(M) and other Left parties were attacked during the protests. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said over 100 buses were attacked and it suffered a loss of ove Rs 3.35 crore. Journalists were also assaulted at several places, following which they decided to boycott the events of the BJP and other right-wing outfits. Hundreds of shops that initially opened in defiance of the shutdown call were attacked and forced to close.