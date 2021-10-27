Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul: Social Media is the new place to earn your bread

Know more about Vikram Maan, a young PR and Social Media conglomerate from Rajasthan

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Serial entrepreneur Rahul Kaul talks about carving a-windows are forthcoming to retain a successful career and social media is one of them. With the comfort offered by social media platforms, many individuals have reflected a great interest in this arena.

Entrepreneur Rahul Kaul who has a distinguished identity in the business world speculates social media to be an excellent career option.

We have always crossed our paths with the terms blogging and vlogging. The social media platform like YouTube, Blogger or WordPress has been boosting the income of millions. "Creativity plays a key role in formulating a victorious career in the social media realm," said Rahul Kaul.

Being a YouTuber is nothing novel. The world has a myriad of minds who wants to be a vlogger. Not only this, but the advent of social media platforms has been promoting the concept of work-from-home for ages.

Rahul says, "Social networking sites like Fiverr, Truelancer have been nurturing freelancing for years. But now with notable applications like Instagram and Facebook, many individuals have indulged in online marketing and selling too."

These applications and platforms give endless opportunities for everyone to grow. With increasing Instagram celebrities and the demand and attention that they generate has allured millions of people to join the Influencer's community.

The heightening demand of influencers caught the attention of Rahul and that is when he launched IMDDXB Influencer Agency.

Here is what Rahul says who wish to flourish in the social world. "Before entering any province, one must study its basic rules and protocols. The same applies to social media too. If you want to root deep in social media, learn about the algorithms and data analysis of that particular application."

The inception of social platforms has also creased the value of SEO and SEM managers.

Rahul Kaul knows the art of making money and establishing new businesses. He is the founder of Dejavu Entertainment and Events that hosts the most breathtaking night events for famous B-town actors. He also owns Wrecking Ball Dubai and The Dejavu Yacht which he wishes to spread in the Middle Eastern countries.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:29 [IST]