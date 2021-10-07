YouTube
    Entrepreneur Ameer Merchant makes waves in Middle East region

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    "If a man in spite of all his struggles in life reaches a position where he can help many people, it is very important in life." - Ameer Merchant

    Ameer Merchant was born in 1988 in Bhavnagar, India. He is a business graduate who has recently moved to Dubai. He was brought up in Bhavnagar, Gujrat, in India.

    Now based in Bhavnagar Gujarat, Ameer runs his own business traveling around the Middle East (ME). Soon he will be flying out for another trip where he plans on taking part in negotiations. The aim of these trips is also to establish contact with prospective clients.

    When not doing that, Ameer enjoys reading history books about empires like Maurya, Gupta & Gupta.

    He is also interested in Indology topics including Indian languages, religion, literature, and culture. His other hobby is playing tennis which he has just started.

    Ameer is a family man and describes his relationship with his brother, mother, father, and wife as very strong. He does not want to offend others due to the many differences between people. All he desires is for everyone to live in peace and harmony while respecting each other's beliefs whatever it may be.

    His work achievements include being a business graduate and running his own company in Dubai.

    Ameer owns a variety of businesses including- Www.alrezafoods.com, www.marine-enterprise.com, and www.euphoriaofficial.in

    This is a large part of his business and occupation history. Ameer is a food manufacturer and exports food items to other countries on behalf of companies based in India, one example being Alrezafoods.com

    Ameer Merchant is certain that he will be successful in life because of the strong support from family and friends. He was inspired by his favorite actor, Salman Khan, owing to the difficulties he faced in his life and the progress he made all around the world as a big star in the film. He had done so much struggle and learned so many things from his life.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 7, 2021, 15:48 [IST]
