PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: Here are the major highlights from his speech

Ensured VIP culture doesn’t overpower Covid-19 vaccination drive: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asserted that there was no here was "VIP culture" in India's vaccination drive.

In an address to the nation, the prime minister said "We ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow our vaccination programme and everyone is treated equally," he said in a televised speech.

When the pandemic set in, questions were raised whether we will be able to fight the crisis, he said.

PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture as India hits 100-crore Covid vaccine milestone

From where will India get the money to buy vaccines from other nations? When will India get the vaccines and will the people of India be vaccinated or not? These were were the questions that were raised. But today we have administered a billion jabs, the PM also said.

India vaccinated 100 crore people and that too for free. This would make India as a pharma hub more prominently in the world. This clear shows sabra vikas sabka prayas. The nation did its duty, the PM said.

1 billion vaccines is not just a number. It is the reflection of the capacity of this country. This is a new chapter of the country, a country that knows how to achieve huge targets. People said that there was vaccine hesitancy.

PM Narendra Modi's address to nation: Here are the major highlights from his speech

This in fact is the real challenge in other countries today. India has achieved this feat and it has left everyone speechless. This is because of the massive participation by the people. Peoples' participation was our first line defence, the PM further added.

Our entire vaccine programme is a result of technology. It is science born, science drive and science based. The science and the scientific approach are at the heart of it. This is a glorious chapter and it is a reflection of new India, PM Modi said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 11:31 [IST]