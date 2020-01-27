Engage with New Delhi for correct assessment on Article 370, citizenship law

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 27: The European Parliament will take up for discussions this week, issues such as the new Indian citizenship law and Article 370 being scrapped in Jammu and Kashmir.

A majority of the parliamentarians have filed resolutions in this regard and a crucial vote on these issues would take place this week after discussions. The parliamentarians say that the curbs and such issues would impact ties between India and the European Union.

India has maintained that these issues are entirely internal. Moreover these issues have been settled by a majority vote in both Houses of Parliament, India has informed.

Instead of voting on such issues, the parliamentarians should engage with New Delhi. We would be able to provide them with the right assessment on the issues, sources on the Ministry of External Affairs informed OneIndia.