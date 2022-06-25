YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'End Thackeray's goondaism, impose prez rule in Maharashtra: Navneet Rana's message to Amit Shah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 25: Independent Lok Sabha MP from Amravati Navneet Rana, who was in the news in April after she and her husband, MLA Ravi planned to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' in front of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house, has sought President's Rule in the state following the attacks on the offices of some rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.

    End Thackerays goondaism, impose prez rule in Maharashtra: Navneet Ranas message to Amit Shah
    Independent MP Navneet Rana

    In a video message, Rana said, "I want to request (Union) Home minister Amit Shah to secure the families of all the MLAs who have gone to the original Shiv Sena group, which is the one led by Eknath Shinde." "President's Rule must be imposed in Maharashtra so that the hooliganism of Uddhav Thackeray is stopped and people of Maharashtra are protected from it," she said.

    Her statement comes after Shiv Sena workers vandalised a Pune office belonging to one of the rebels - Tanaji Sawant.

    Rane and her MLA husband Ravi Rana are bitter critics of Thackeray and had, in April, announced that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of Matoshree, the Sena chief's private home in Mumbai's Bandra. The couple was arrested on April 23 and released on bail in early May.

    Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs raised the banner of revolt against Thackeray on June 21, with the rebel group's main demand being that the Sena withdraw from the ruling MVA, which comprises the NCP and Congress. PTI

    Comments

    More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra political crisis amit shah

    Story first published: Saturday, June 25, 2022, 17:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X