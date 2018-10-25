  • search

Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Oct 25: An encounter broke out today between security forces and terrorists in in Athoora, Kheri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In an earlier incident, security forces and terrorists exchanged gunfire in Nowgam village located on the outskirts of Srinagar, news agency ANI reported. The encounter broke out in the early hours of Wednesday at Soothu area of Nowgam village. Further, the bodies of two terrorists were also recovered during the encounter.

    Read more about:

    srinagar ceasefire violation jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue