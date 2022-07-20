YouTube
    Encounter underway between Punjab Police, 2 suspected Sidhu Moose Wala killers

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 20: An encounter broke out between the Punjab Police and two suspected killers of singer Sidhu Moose Wala near Attari in Amritsar on Wednesday. The area has been cordoned off and people told to stay indoors.

    The operation of the Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police is going on at Bhakna village.

    Encounter underway between Punjab Police, 2 suspected Sidhu Moose wala killers
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    According to reports, gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa, the two shooters who were allegedly involved in the killing of Moosewala, were at large.

    Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to faceSidhu Moosewala killing: Gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria questioned face to face

    Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.

    Police from Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai are probing the case. The murder was directed allegedly by Canada-based Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, in coordination with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who was already in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

    X