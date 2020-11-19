Terror on its last leg in north Kashmir says J&K police chief

Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out at J&K’s Nagrota

Jammu, Nov 19: An encounter has broken out between the terrorists and security forces in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

While likening the gunfight to that on January 31 as a group of terrorists opened fire on a joint party of the police and CRPF at Ban Toll Plaza, CRPF spokesperson, Shivnandan Singh said they probably came in a vehicle.

Reports suggest that there are three to four terrorists involved in the encounter. Army troops are also part of the operation, defence spokesperson, Lt. Col Devender Singh said.