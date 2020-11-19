YouTube
    Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out at J&K's Nagrota

    By
    |

    Jammu, Nov 19: An encounter has broken out between the terrorists and security forces in the Nagrota area of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The gun battle started at around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Jammu district police chief SSP Shridhar Patil said that around 5 AM some terrorists opened fire at security forces near Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota area.

    Encounter between terrorists, security forces breaks out at J&K’s Nagrota

    While likening the gunfight to that on January 31 as a group of terrorists opened fire on a joint party of the police and CRPF at Ban Toll Plaza, CRPF spokesperson, Shivnandan Singh said they probably came in a vehicle.

    Indian forces will block every infiltration attempt made by Pakistani terrorists

    Reports suggest that there are three to four terrorists involved in the encounter. Army troops are also part of the operation, defence spokesperson, Lt. Col Devender Singh said.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 19, 2020, 8:01 [IST]
