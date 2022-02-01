Budget 2022 sets the tone for India's 'Amrit Kaal': What does it mean?

Emphasis on EVs, many areas may soon become no-go zones: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Feb 01: In a boost to the Electric Vehicle sector, Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman said that battery swapping will be introduced. She said that there would be increased focus on expanding the EV infrastructure across the country with more charing stations.

"The private sector will be encouraged to create sustainable and innovative business models for battery and energy as a service, improving the efficiency of the EV ecosystem," Sitharaman also said.

She hinted that the Indian cities will soon see areas which may be no go zones for ICE vehicles. "To promote a shift to the use of public transport in urban areas, special mobility zones with zero fossil fuel policy to be introduced," the Finance Minister said.

"Considering the constraint of space in urban areas for setting up charging stations, battery swapping policy will be brought out and interoperability standards will be formalised," Sitharaman also said in her budget speech for 2022/23.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 1, 2022, 13:14 [IST]