Emotional distress: Bodies of COVID-19 victims can be taken home for 1 hour in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 30: Starting July one, the Kerala government has decided to extend the lockdown by another week. The decision was taken in the wake of the COVID-19 cases increasing in the state on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 13,550 new case taking the cumulative case load to 29,10,507. In the wake of the number of cases rising, Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan decided to categorise local bodies on the basis of the average Test Positivity Rate (TPR).

Here are the latest guidelines for Kerala:

Family members and relatives are not able to pay their last respects to those who died due to COVID-19 and this is causing emotional distress. In order to address this concern, the bodies of those who die due to COVID-19 can be taken home and be kept for an hour, he said.

Kerala has decided to halt the revenue recovery proceedings of COVID-19 victims who have defaulted on bank loans.

Local self government bodies have been reclassified on the basis of the average test positivity rate for the past seven days. There are 165 local bodies in the A category with a TPR less than 6 per cent. 473 with TPR of 6-12 her cent are in the B category, whole 316 are in the C category with 12-18 per cent. The D-category with more than 18 per cent has 80 local bodies.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, 13:37 [IST]