Elphinstone station stampede: Tragedy captured in pictures

At least 22 persons were killed and over 30 injured in a rush hour stampede on a narrow foot overbridge (FOB) linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations during heavy rain on Friday morning.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede. The Chief Safety Officer of Western Railways will head the inwuiry.

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde announced compensation of five Lakhs each to the kin of those dead. He also said that state Government will bear medical expenses of the injured.

Images of people trapped on the stairs and the narrow decades-old bridge did the rounds of social media. Videos from those on the platform watching helplessly as the tragedy unfolded, with some attempting to make a perilous escape by climbing over the railing, were also circulated.