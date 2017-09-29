Elphinstone station stampede: Tragedy captured in pictures

At least 22 persons were killed and over 30 injured in a rush hour stampede on a narrow foot overbridge (FOB) linking Elphinstone Road and Parel suburban stations during heavy rain on Friday morning.
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede. The Chief Safety Officer of Western Railways will head the inwuiry.
Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde announced compensation of five Lakhs each to the kin of those dead. He also said that state Government will bear medical expenses of the injured.
Images of people trapped on the stairs and the narrow decades-old bridge did the rounds of social media. Videos from those on the platform watching helplessly as the tragedy unfolded, with some attempting to make a perilous escape by climbing over the railing, were also circulated.
Stampede site
People and police look on at the site of a stampede that broke out on the Elphinstone Railway Station bridge in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo
Passengers caught in stampede
Passengers caught in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo
Cleaning the stairs
A worker cleans the Elphinstone railway station's foot over bridge where a stampede took place, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo
Grieving family members
Relatives of the stampede victims near the mortuary of a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. At least 22 people were killed and 39 others were injured in the stampede at Elphinstone railway station on Friday. PTI Photo
Names of dead and injured
Relatives check for the names of injured victims of the stampede at a hospital in Mumbai on Friday. At least 22 people were killed and 39 others were injured in the stampede at Elphinstone railway station on Friday. PTI Photo