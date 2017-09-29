Elphinstone stampede was a disaster waiting to happen

The social media was abuzz with angry reactions of Mumbaikars following the stampede at Elphinstone railway station in which 22 people were killed.

NDRF team at Elphinstone station
NDRF team at Elphinstone station (Image credit - ANI/Twitter)

Many have claimed that it was a disaster waiting to happen as commuters had warned of the situation. Many have tweeted that they have witnessed extreme rush at the Elphinstone railway station on a regular basis. Some have vented their ire at the authorities who have turned a blind eye to this despite repeated complaints.

Twitterati have expressed their condolences for the loss of lives due to the mishap. A few have posted sarcastic remarks, calling the incident shame on Mumbai.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered a high level enquiry into the stampede at Elphinstone railway station in which 22 people were killed, including four women, and 30 others injured on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde announced compensation of 5 Lakhs each to kin of those dead. He also said that state Govt will bear medical expenses of injured.

Story first published: Friday, September 29, 2017, 14:24 [IST]
