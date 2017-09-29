Elphinstone stampede was a disaster waiting to happen

The social media was abuzz with angry reactions of Mumbaikars following the stampede at Elphinstone railway station in which 22 people were killed.

Many have claimed that it was a disaster waiting to happen as commuters had warned of the situation. Many have tweeted that they have witnessed extreme rush at the Elphinstone railway station on a regular basis. Some have vented their ire at the authorities who have turned a blind eye to this despite repeated complaints.

Twitterati have expressed their condolences for the loss of lives due to the mishap. A few have posted sarcastic remarks, calling the incident shame on Mumbai.

Everyone who has ever taken that bridge during peak hours knew it was a disaster waiting to happen and authorities didn't? #elphinstone — Sadaf Modak (@sadafmodak) September 29, 2017

After a tragic stampede that leads to 15 dead n many injured. If Not awaken Next will be

Dadar

Thane

Andheri

RIP Infra

#Elphinstone — Vipul Sharma 🇮🇳 (@mechvipul) September 29, 2017

If we focused on improving our stations rather than renaming them, this tragic stampede may not have happened #Prabhadevi #Elphinstone — Sitaraman Shankar (@shankarsview) September 29, 2017

#Elphinstone stampede hasnt shocked commuters. They'd bin complaining about the bridge for many days now. Railway authorities any answers? — Roshni Olivera (@RoshniOlivera) September 29, 2017

During rush hour, this is what Parel foot over bridge is like. The stampede at #elphinstone comes as no surprise pic.twitter.com/Yr71Legufh — Santosh Nair (@sant0nair) September 29, 2017

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered a high level enquiry into the stampede at Elphinstone railway station in which 22 people were killed, including four women, and 30 others injured on Friday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde announced compensation of 5 Lakhs each to kin of those dead. He also said that state Govt will bear medical expenses of injured.

