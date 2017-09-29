Elphinstone stampede: Govt orders capacity audit of foot over bridges in Mumbai

The death of 22 people in a stampede at Elphinstone railway station in Mumbai has prompted the government to order a capacity audit of the foot over bridges in the city.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who earlier ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident, said that high priority would be given to widening the bridges where there is congestion.

"Have also issued directions for safety and capacity audit of the foot over bridges in Mumbai where there is congestion," he said after visiting the Elphinstone station in Mumbai.

Goyal also announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the tragedy, in addition to Rs 5 lakh already announced by the state government.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha urged political parties to refrain from politicising the issue.

"None should do politics on such an unfortunate incident, there are people who always seek opportunity. We are above politics on the issue," he told news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena and Congress took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for lack of basic facilities at railway stations.

[Sena, Congress slam BJP for stampede at Elphinstone]

Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Choudhary said that government not able to provide basic facilities and services at stations but 'dreams of bullet trains'.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at the government after the stampede.

"Terrible tragedy at Elphinstone. My condolences to the family of the deceased. Government talking of Bullet Trains but basic facilities missing," he said in a tweet.

[Elphinstone Road station stampede: 22 dead, 39 injured, high level probe ordered]

Piyush Goyal earlier ordered a high-level inquiry into the stampede incident at Elphinstone railway station in which 22 people were killed, including four women. Also, 39 people have been injured.

OneIndia News