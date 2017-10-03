Elphinstone stampede effect: Only sleeper, 3 AC free travel privilege to railway officers

Being criticised for recent derailments and Elphinstone stampede incident, the Indian Railways has advised its top officials to drop the luxurious travel in first-class AC coaches and get first-hand experience of sleeper classes and AC three-tier.

The ministry has asked members of the Railway Board, general managers of railway zones and divisional railway managers (DRMs) in each of the 50 divisions to pursue long journeys in sleeper classes and AC three-tier.

Normally these officers travel in their special saloon for official purposes but with the new mechanism in place, they will have to move in a typical aam aadmi-style in regular trains.

Earleir, the senior officials of Railways normally travel in special saloons for official purposes. Now, they will have to travel in low-end coaches in regular trains.

The move aims at getting first-hand information on the amenities being provided to passengers by the railways.

"It has been decided that the board members, general managers and DRMs will undertake journeys in sleeper and third AC classes to take stock of the condition of coaches. At the same time, services like cleanliness and catering will also be assessed," said Anil Saxena, director general (PR), Indian Railways to Business Today.

The railway officials, while travelling in trains, will interact with passengers and assess their satisfaction on the prescribed parameters of services.

"Board members and general managers will travel every two to three months preferably on longer routes so that they can spend maximum time on trains. This will be done to assess the shortcomings, followed by corrections if required," officials said.

OneIndia News