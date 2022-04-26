Elon Musk's Twitter trigger meme fest
New Delhi, Apr 26: Netizens have gone crazy over the news of billionaire businessman Elon Musk taking over the social media platform for $44 billion (€41 billion).
A self-proclaimed "free-speech absolutist," he is expected to take a less robust approach to regulate content, and analysts have speculated that he may reinstate accounts of Trump and allies who have fallen afoul of the rules.
"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Elon Musk said in a statement after striking a deal.
"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential - I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it," he added.
Don't let the door hit you in the ass on your way out👋👋👋👋#leavingtwitter https://t.co/cOfvfQOZwn pic.twitter.com/pYWsNwN28F— 🌹NikitaMarie (@RetiredNikitaM) April 25, 2022
The Bird finally leaving the cage #leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/38jicA9ITb— Ratan Yogi (@ratan_yog) April 26, 2022
Donald Trump celebration🎉🤸♀️ after #ElonMusk #TwitterTakeover @elonmusk announce free speech .#CEO_of_Twitter #ParagAgrawal— Subhash Suman (@Subha7Suman) April 26, 2022
#jackdorsey #leavingtwitter #twittersold pic.twitter.com/M7CQHqB5Bh
After #twittersold for billion to Elon Musk ,— M A S A L U 🗡️ (@YourMasalu) April 26, 2022
Some users are #leavingtwitter like : pic.twitter.com/6E3qnzsAOY
#leavingtwitter— वीणा जैन ವೀಣಾ ಜೈನ🇮🇳 (@vnashah15) April 26, 2022
To people announcing to leave Twitter... pic.twitter.com/dB18WaQlUR
However, the development triggered meme fest on social media as many netizens used the opportunity to target the platform for its strict content policy.
BREAKING : Modi texted Elon Musk to discuss #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/XCLWyKCFiz— BHK🇮🇳 (@Kalburgism) April 25, 2022
BREAKING : Modi texted Elon Musk to discuss #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/XCLWyKCFiz— BHK🇮🇳 (@Kalburgism) April 25, 2022
Those who are leaving, c'mon leave Twitter asap.😂🤣#leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/YdDLxPuGb5— Uncle (@WhiteSugarUncle) April 26, 2022
What do you do for living.— Akash Ticku (@akashticku) April 26, 2022
Elon Musk: #ElonMuskBuyTwitter #twittersold pic.twitter.com/WraNeNICXX
Twitter set to accept #ElonMusk 's billion buyout offer:— Rohit Chauhan📈💹 (@imrchauhan5) April 25, 2022
#TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/eaSVju2lSe