Union Minister Jaishankar went to a restaurant with his son in the US. What happens next is hilarious

Elephant returns child’s shoe that fell into Zoo enclosure | Video

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 18: Do you know how smart an elephant is? In a heartwarming video, an intelligent 25-year-old male elephant named Shan Mai used his trunk to pick up and return a child's shoe that fell into a zoo enclosure at Shandiao Wild Animal Nature Reserve in China.

The video shows the elephant picking a shoe that was accidentally dropped into its enclosure with his trunk. Notably, the shoe was of a child who had come to visit the zoo. After returning the shoe, the child gives the elephant a piece of grass, as a way to say thank you.

Viral video: Elephant gives birth to calf and the response of the herd leaves you in awe

Now This News shared the video and wrote, "This elephant was up to the... tusk..The animal returned a child's shoe after it fell into its zoo enclosure in eastern China."

A section of internet users were stunned to see how the animal had returned the shoe while others said that the animal should be set free from the zoo. One user wrote, Poor baby. Wish she were paid back by going free."

Another commented, "When animals are better at cleaning up than humans." A third said, "It doesn't make sense to comment how intelligent these creatures are without mentioning that a creature so advanced should not be locked in a cage." "I see what you did there. Funny how he waited for a 'tip' afterwards," posted another person.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 14:56 [IST]