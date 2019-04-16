Elections at Vellore are on as of now says EC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 16: Amidst reports of the elections in Vellore, Tamil Nadu being countermanded, the Election Commission has clarified that no such order was issued.

ECI's official spokesperson Sheyphali Sharan said no such order has been issued yet.

There were reports suggesting that the poll panel was mulling cancelling the elections due to the alleged use of money to influence voters.

It may be recalled that in 2017, the RK Nagar by-polls were countermanded. In the 2016 TN assembly elections, the EC had postponed elections in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur after huge seizures of cash were made.