    Election Commission to appoint 500 observers for upcoming West Bengal polls

    Kolkata, Mar 05: In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of elections and no cases of political violence, the Election Commission is likely to appoint around 500 observers in West Bengal for strict monitoring of the forthcoming Assembly polls in the state.

    According to reports, Special Observers are arriving in the state on Friday to take stock of the situation. They will meet police officials and expenditure observers on the field.

    Furthermore, vehicles of all sector officers in West Bengal will be laced with GPS-based applications so that they can be easily tracked. Ajay V Nayak, a 1984 batch retired IAS officer has been appointed as the special general observer.

    Vivek Dubey, a 1981 batch officer from Andhra Pradesh cadre, and Mrinal Kanti Das, a retired 1977 batch IPS officer of Manipur-Tripura cadre, have been appointed as special police observers.

    B Murli Kumar, a 1983 batch retired IRS officer, has been appointed as the special expenditure observer.

    Story first published: Friday, March 5, 2021, 8:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 5, 2021
