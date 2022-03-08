Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs: Akhilesh Yadav alleges ahead of counting

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 8: With the counting day for the five state elections including crucial Uttar Pradesh is just two days away, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the UP govt of 'stealing' electronic voting machines (EVMs) and accused the officials from the Election Commission officials of tampering the EVMs.

"Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs", claims Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," Samajwadi Party chief added.

He further stated that the exit polls wanted to create a perception that BJP is winning. "This is the last fight for democracy. EVM is being transported without being informed to candidates," he alleged.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 19:51 [IST]