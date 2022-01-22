Militants in designated camps in Manipur can vote through postal ballot

Uttarakhand: BJP leaders threaten to quit after being denied tickets

Akhilesh Yadav takes poll plunge, to contest from SP bastion Karhal in Mainpuri

Amit Shah begins door-to-door campaign in Western UP, meets exodus-affected families in Kairana

Election Commission extends ban on poll rallies, roadshows till 31s Jan

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Election Commission on Saturday further extended the ban on election rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 31 in the five poll-bound states.

The decision has been taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases in India.

According to news agency ANI, the EC has relaxed rules for physical public meetings of political parties/contesting candidates by allowing 10 members from the existing five members to take part in the door-to-door campaign.

Video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions, it added.

More details awaited: