    Election Commission extends ban on poll rallies, roadshows till 31s Jan

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Election Commission on Saturday further extended the ban on election rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 31 in the five poll-bound states.

    The decision has been taken in view of rising Covid-19 cases in India.

    According to news agency ANI, the EC has relaxed rules for physical public meetings of political parties/contesting candidates by allowing 10 members from the existing five members to take part in the door-to-door campaign.

    Video vans for publicity permitted at designated open spaces with COVID restrictions, it added.

    More details awaited:

