Election 2022: cVIGIL app to be used to report corruption: Know about the app

    New Delhi, Jan 8: The Election Commission will use cVIGIL app to fight poll malpractices in the forthcoming assembly elections in five states.

    Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced in press conference that ECI will use the cVIGIL application as a tool to ensure free and fair elections.

    People can lodged complaints poll malpractices and any incident of violation of the Model Code of Conduct through cVIGIL app. The Election Commission will take action within 100 minutes of complaint, Chandra said.

    Anyone can report poll malpractices by taking pictures and uploading it on the app.

