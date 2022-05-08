Elderly couple who just returned from US murdered by driver, buried in their ECR farmhouse

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, May 08: An elderly couple who just returned from the United States were allegedly murdered by their driver-cum-domestic aide and buried the bodies in their farmhouse outside Chennai.

Srikanth (60) and Anuradha (53), returned from the U.S. on Saturday morning after visiting their daughter. They were picked up by Krishna, who had been working with them for the last 10 years.

The couple was found brutally murdered, with the police finding their bodies at their farmhouse near the East Coast Road (ECR). Police have recovered Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery including nine kilograms of gold looted from them. The police have arrested two people in the case.

Krishna and Ravi murdered the couple gruesomely, cleaned up the blood stains and took the bodies to the couple's farmhouse on the East Coast Road and buried them there. It was a pre-planned muder.

The police nabbed the accused from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh.

The incident came to light when the couple's daughter, who lives in the US, first found something amiss when she tried to call her parents repeatedly when they landed. Shre alerted local relatives after she could not reach her parents. Their mobile phones were switched off.

The Times of India reported that the police attempted to trace Krishna and Ravi through phone details, and through their FASTag records found that he was traveling on the Chennai-Kolkata highway. They used CCTV footage and call logs, and alerted the police in Andhra Pradesh, who arrested the duo in Ongole.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 23:15 [IST]