WATCH: The first ever batch of 8 women dog handlers of ITBP train with K9 pups

Elderly Bihar couple begs to arrange money to get son's body released from hospital | VIDEO

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Jun 09: In a heart-wrenching video, an elderly couple is out on the streets of Bihar's Samastipur district, going door to door, begging to collect Rs 50,000 to get their dead son's body released from the hospital, is going viral.

According to news agency ANI, a hospital employee allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the couple in exchange for the mortal remains.

Speaking to the news agency, the deceased's father Mahesh Thakur said that their son went missing some time ago. Then, one day they received a call informing them that his body is at Sadar Hospital.

"Some time ago, my son had gone missing. Now, we have received a call that my son's body is at Sadar Hospital, Samastipur. A hospital employee has asked for Rs 50,000 to release my son's body. We're poor people, how can we pay this amount?" Mahesh Thakur, the deceased's father, told ANI.

The purported video has shocked netizens who slammed the hospital for its inhuman behaviour.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Dr SK Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Samastipur said a strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

"We will certainly take strict action in this matter, those found responsible will not be spared," Dr SK Chaudhary, Civil surgeon, Samastipur was quoted as saying by ANI.

As per media reports, most of the health workers are working on contract basis at the hospital and many times they do not get their salaries. Hence, they ask relatives of patients for money.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 9, 2022, 9:04 [IST]