Eknath Shinde visit his village for first time after becoming CM
Pune, Aug 12: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Dare, his village in Satara district, for the first time since occupying the top post of the state.
He was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers, according to a PTI report.
"I
have
come
to
my
native
village
for
the
first
time
after
taking
charge
as
chief
minister.
I
am
overwhelmed
by
the
affection
showered
on
me
by
the
people
of
the
village,"
he
said.
There is a big scope for tourism in this western Maharashtra region and the state government will take steps to promote tourism in the area, Mr Shinde said.
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Fadnavis to get Home, Shinde to retain urban development
Asked about the allocation of portfolios, Shinde said it will happen soon. "Questions were asked when the cabinet expansion will take place. Like the cabinet expansion happened, the allocation of portfolios will also take place soon," he said.
Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena minister, rebelled against party chief Uddhav Thackeray in June and brought down the Thackeray-led government by splitting the party.