    Eknath Shinde visit his village for first time after becoming CM

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Pune, Aug 12: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday visited Dare, his village in Satara district, for the first time since occupying the top post of the state.

    He was accorded a warm welcome by the villagers, according to a PTI report.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

    "I have come to my native village for the first time after taking charge as chief minister. I am overwhelmed by the affection showered on me by the people of the village," he said.
    There is a big scope for tourism in this western Maharashtra region and the state government will take steps to promote tourism in the area, Mr Shinde said.

    Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Fadnavis to get Home, Shinde to retain urban development

    Asked about the allocation of portfolios, Shinde said it will happen soon. "Questions were asked when the cabinet expansion will take place. Like the cabinet expansion happened, the allocation of portfolios will also take place soon," he said.

    Shinde, a senior Shiv Sena minister, rebelled against party chief Uddhav Thackeray in June and brought down the Thackeray-led government by splitting the party.

    eknath shinde village maharashtra chief minister

    Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 12:10 [IST]
    X