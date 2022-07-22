Eknath Shinde's govt born out of demonic ambition, is unconstitutional will collapse says Aaditya Thackeray

Aurangabad, July 22: The new government in Maharashtra under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is unconstitutional and has been born out of demonic ambition, Shiv Sena leader and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray said here on Friday.

Thackeray was speaking during the two-day Aurangabad leg of his 'Shiv Samvad Yatra', during which he visited Vaijapur, Khultabad and Ellora.

"This government, which has been formed due to demonic ambition, is unconstitutional and illegal. This is a temporary government and will collapse," he said.

The planning of the rebellion began around the time of Diwali last year when then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray was recuperating from two surgeries, he claimed.

"What these people (Shinde faction) did was against humanity. When their leader (Uddhav) fell ill due to coronavirus, they (rebels) went to Surat (in June)," he claimed.

The decision to halt the process to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar by the new government and then issuing it again (by adding 'Chhatrapati' to the name) was childish, he said, adding that renaming of the airport here continues to hang in the balance.

"These legislators rebelled despite getting more in two-and-half years (of Maha Vikas Aghadi rule) than what they did in the last three to four terms. Let the people decide about them (in polls)," he said, adding that the doors of 'Matoshree' (the private residence of the Thacekrays and also seat of power of the party) will remain open for those who left.

Former Sena Lok Sabha MP Chandrakant Khaire said the Bharatiya Janata Party got hold of Shinde as it was finding it tough to dislodge the MVA government, while Kannad MLA Udaysingh Rajput said the Thackeray brand was always enough to win polls.

Maharashtra Legislative Council member Ambadas Danve, speaking on the occasion, said the MVA government had given Rs 2,600 crore for development works in the Aurangabad region.

He claimed that none of the legislators who joined the Shinde camp will win Assembly polls henceforth.

