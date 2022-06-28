After going around world, vaccine will be found in Pune: Sule

Eknath Shinde doesn't have the majority number: Supriya Sule

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jun 28: NCP leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde doesn't have the majority number of 144 to form the government.

"He only has 50 from what I have heard, so it can't be said that he has the majority," news agency ANI quoted NCP leader Supriya Sule as saying over the Maharashtra's current political situation.

She also said that those speaking against the NCP were once part of her party. "Those who're speaking against NCP (from Eknath Shinde faction) were once in NCP. Deepak bhau was in NCP, Uday Samant was in the party's youth wing. What hurts me is that when they left NCP, we didn't say bad words to them, but now they are targetting us."

Talking about the Enforcement Directorate serving notices to the opposition leaders, she said, "Anyone who is speaking against the government is getting ED notices. Such things are not good for the country and the constitution."

The political crisis in Maharashtra started when Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, who has claimed the support of more than three dozen party MLAs, raised a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership.

The revolt in the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has pushed the three-party ruling coalition, which also consists of the NCP and the Congress, into a deep crisis.

In a relief to rebel Shiv Sena lawmakers, the Supreme Court on Monday kept in abeyance the disqualification proceedings before the Deputy Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly till July 11 and sought responses to pleas by rebel MLAs questioning the legality of notices seeking their disqualification.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 28, 2022, 17:19 [IST]