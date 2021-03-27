Eklavya Online School of Drama breaks open barriers to students from across the world

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Mar 27: Amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced movement restrictions, the art and acting courses offered through the physical medium can be seen coming to a long pause. While there has been an influx of online workshops, a definitive curriculum for upcoming theatre professionals had been missing. To address this pause, the newly-launched Eklavya, an online school of drama, has launched a full-fledged certificate courses in performing arts.

Started by Drama School Mumbai, under the leadership of veteran theatre professional Jehan Manekshaw, Head of School, Drama School Mumbai, eight courses are designed by Actor and Editor Maneesh Verma, Voice and Dialect Coach, coach Hetal Varia.

Along with them, Bollywood actors Kunal Khapoor, Richa Chadda and Swara Bhaskar were present at the press conference. They also underlined how online courses can reach out to people who loves to learn drama and pursue their career in acting.

Addressing the media, Jehan Manekshaw said, " Every year, we have students who have the inclination, the ability, the passion, but are not able to do the course. Funds, moving to a big city like Mumbai for such a career, family pressure to take up something more reliable. We had even found scholarships for such students, and still the rest of the barriers remain."

"Ekalavya will help them start to pursue their dreams from their home towns, with low risk and low outlay, but over time, help them develop the skills and the confidence, from which they can convince their families and themselves in the process, and come to Mumbai with fundamental preparations and awareness of what all such a career will take," he added.

Through this, it can be seen that the challenges are the instructors and course designers. They have to be extremely clear and specific. It challenges the people to articulate the work with a higher level of methodology and use in an in-person course.

Addressing the media, Swara Bhaskar said, "I think that, what I realised is that, when you are trained in dramatic arts, you become aware of the craft and how to use that craft. The medium of theatre is different because theatre is helping you perform to live audience on a stage. Learning drama course helps you in identifying the different mediums in the course."

It can be seen that there are courses acting for camera, art of audition, script analysis among others. These courses are currently being launched on the platform between now and the end of the year. Each course takes about eight to ten hours of work to complete, and each step within the course requires about 45 minutes to an hour of dedicated time.

However, the courses are open to all. While the first course is free, the others will cost Rs 2,500- Rs 3,000. The course will be launched on March 27, 2021, on the occasion of World Theatre Day.