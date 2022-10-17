'Ek pic to banta hai': Naga min's 'cute' selfie with food goes viral

With a twist: The internet can’t stop reacting to Maggi noodles with Raspberry ice-cream

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 17: Remember the Nagaland minister who won the internet for his remarks about the benefits of having small eyes a few months ago? Well, the witty minister is back again and this time, his post is all about food and food lovers.

Temjen Imna Along, on International World Food Day on Sunday, posted a picture of him with some milkshake and baked goodies. He captioned, "Got to know that today is #WorldFoodDay. Ek pic toh banta hai!"

Got to know that today is #WorldFoodDay.



Ek pic toh banta hai! 😃 pic.twitter.com/CmoLaEFXzH — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) October 16, 2022

After the Nagaland minister posted the picture, the netizens started reacting to his post. The Twitter post has so far received 29 thousand likes. It has been retweeted 1200 times so far.

Temjen Imna Along is the higher education and tribal affairs minister of Nagaland. He is known for his witty statement and posts.

How can you be part of World Food Day 2022?

The Nagaland minister, who is known for his quirky statements and posts, left the internet pretty amused. Some users called this picture "awesome" and "cute".

While commenting on his post, some of the netizens appreciated him, while others praised his food.

One of the users wrote, "I love your post."

I love your post 👍 — Subir Verma (@subirverma99) October 16, 2022

Another user wrote, "Food= Happiness."

Food= Happiness 🙂 — Sanghamitra (@mitraphoenix) October 16, 2022

The third user wrote, You Look So Cute Sir. May Prabhu Bless You Long And Healthy Life."

We love you bro..

Love 💞 tribals.... — Rajatrk (@Rajatrk41625894) October 16, 2022

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:09 [IST]