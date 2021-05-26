Either apologise or pay Rs 1,000 crore: IMA Uttarakhand sends defamation notice to Ramdev

On Ramdev’s allopathy remark Patanjali says he was only reading a forward

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 26: In a recent development, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Uttarakhand division has sent Rs 1,000 crore defamation notice to Baba Ramdev for his recent statements on allopathic medicine. The notice from the IMA came after Ramdev made remarks regarding allopathy doctors.

Earlier, the IMA demanded strict action against Ramdev with state unit President Dr Ajay Khanna, in a letter to the Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and Chief Secretary, said there is a lot of resentment among the IMA doctors against the statement of Ramdev.

According to the notice, if Ramdev does not post a video countering the statements given by him and tender a written apology within the next 15 days, then a sum of Rs 1000 crores will be demanded from him.

A defamation notice is also being sent to Ramdev on behalf of the IMA, Dr Ajay Khanna had said. After withdrawing his statement following Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's letter, Ramdev on Monday posed 25 questions to the IMA.

He asked if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and diabetes, hypertension (BP), and type-1 and 2 diabetes.

He further asked if the pharma industry has permanent treatment for thyroid, arthritis, colitis, and asthma.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister on Sunday said that the withdrawal of yoga guru Ramdev's remarks against allopathic medicine shows his maturity

Taking to Twitter, Vardhan wrote, "The way yoga guru Ramdev withdrew his statements against allopathic medicine and halted the controversy over the issue is laudable and shows his maturity. We have to show the world how the people of India have faced COVID19. Of course, our victory is certain!"

Story first published: Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:41 [IST]