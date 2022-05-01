When is Eid ul Fitr 2022? When Shawwal moon will be sighted in India?

Eid-Ul-Fitr to be celebrated in India on May 3

New Delhi, May 01: Muslims around the world will be celebrating Eid ul-Fitr on Tuesday. The date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in accordance with the Muslim lunar calender.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places in New Delhi, West Bengal, Bihar and other parts of the country to establish that the moon had not been sighted anywhere.

"Therefore, Monday will be the last day of Ramzan and Eid will be celebrated on Tuesday," he said.

Markazi Chand Committee head Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali also announced that the Shawwal moon had not been sighted and therefore Eid would be celebrated on May 3.

Muslim socio-religious organisation Edara-e-Sharia, Patna, announced that Eid would be celebrated on May 3 as the moon had not been sighted in the evening.

For the past two years, Muslims have been observing the fasting month and celebrating Eid in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, many of the Covid curbs have been lifted following a dip in cases and vaccination of people.

Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr occurs approximately 10-11 days earlier depending on when the crescent moon is sighted since lunar months are shorter than solar months and so it varies from country to country by about a day. As Muslims across India observe the 29th day of the Ramadan fast this Wednesday, rozedaars will be gearing to sight the crescent moon on chaand raat that will mark the onset of the month of Shawaal with Eid as its first day.