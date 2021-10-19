Eid Milad un-Nabi 2021: Is it a public holiday today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 19: Today (October 19) is being observed as Eid Milad un-Nabi. The day is observed every year to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad.

    The date also marks the death anniversary of the Prophet and this year the Eid Milad celebrations began from the evening of October 18. It will last till the end of today.

    Odisha has announced that banks and banking institutions in the state shall remain closed on October 19-20. In Andhra Pradesh a public holiday has been declared today.

    Eid Milad un-Nabi is a gazetted holiday in India. Government offices, post offices, banks and other banking institutions will remain closed. The protocols where public transport is concerned may vary according to regions. It is advised to check with the local transport authorities about today's rules. Islamic stores, businesses and other Muslim organisations will remain closed or have reduced working hours. Further schools and colleges will also remain closed.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2021
