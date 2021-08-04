Egg rolls are yummy! But have you tried eating a two feet long one?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Egg rolls are a common delight among many. While you may have relished a normal egg roll, what do you think about eating one that is two feet long.

This video of a two feet long egg roll was posted on Instagram by a food blogger. It is made up of 10 eggs, plenty of chicken filling inside it. The vendor who makes this egg roll is located at Delhi's Model Town area. The food place is known as Patna Roll Centre.

The roll costs Rs 600, while the vegetarian version of it is Rs 400. In the video the vendor is seen taking six doughs and rolling them into one paratha. He then puts the same on the tawa and breaks a total of 10 eggs and cooks it.

He goes on to add mayo, chicken, chicken, mutton sheek, onions, sitka and noodles. He then tops it with sauces, spices and chutney before serving it. The video has garnered over 970k views. Many have even posted comments below the video. Let us know what you think of this video in the comments section below.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 12:18 [IST]