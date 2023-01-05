Efforts are on to bring TTP on Table. Rana Sanaullah

India

lekhaka-Abhrankash Das

New Delhi, Jan 05: There are few popular words about the word, which is being used in the much spiritual convocation that is called "karma" (Sanskrit-Deeds), in many religious scriptures its, has been explicitly explained in a very lucid manner. The "Intentions behind the Karma decides the outcome of it". Now this line fits the present situation of the Pakistani government which has already fallen into the trap of its past deeds or you can say it to be the "Karma".

In order to create mayhem the then government tried to use the Pashtun population to raise an group of terrorist (Tehreek-E-Taliban-Pakistan) TTP, that with an intention of causing terror attacks in India with prior to this intention these people are used in Russia-Afghan war for years. But they came to understand that they are being used by the Pakistani establishment in lieu of the Punjabi population in Pakistan-Punjab.

After, 15th Aug 2021, when the Taliban came into power after they ran over Kabul. The 5000 TTP carders were set free by the occupying Taliban Forces. Due to which, then COAs Gen-Bajwa , was seen as a little skeptical about the intent of the Afghan Taliban. But the present government was seen at ease, during one of the meetings PM Imran Khan said that the Afghan Taliban has come out of their mental slavery. Instead of sending the foreign minister, PM Khan sent the Maj.Gen - Faiz Hamid (DG-ISI) of that time, and all of a sudden the tea at the Serena Hotel (Kabul) turns futile. Suddenly there were talks about controlling the Taliban and having strategic depth in Afghanistan. That makes the Taliban very unhappy about the voices of Pakistani news channels.

After the Taliban unleashed TTP, instead of showing any kind of aggravated resentment against the government of Pakistan they chose to attack the constitutional forces with full impunity from Afghan-Talibans. Now the TTP and Afghan-Taliban are fused together. Out of many reasons one of the major reasons is that Pashtun felt being backstabbed by the Pakistani elite class.

Words of interior Minister

Pakistan will continue efforts to hold peace talks with the banned Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) but only on the condition that the insurgents lay down their arms first, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and he added "the state of Pakistan will make and efforts are being made to bring the TTP to the negotiating table. But on the condition that they will shed the arms, get them abided by the constitution. Most importantly, TTP must understand there will be zero tolerance for the terrorism in Pakistan. These are the words delivered by the interior minister Rana Sanaullah during a press briefing in Islamabad.

Again in context to the above lines he said there is no mixed and matches. There is no good or bad terrorist, anyone indulged in terrorism is a terrorist. There is no red, black or white list as such. In the year of December 2022, 67% of attacks have taken place, it takes place majorly in the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, 31 % in Balochistan, and the rest in Punjab and Balochistan. It is decided by the government that the counter terrorism department of these above listed areas will be given training, so that they will be proven to be more instrumental in containing the terrorism.

A coordinated structure of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) will be in place under the umbrella of the federal government, National Counter Terrorism Department (NCTD). This action will cut down the time required for the coordinated action against the aggressor in any of the four provinces including Azad-Kashmir & Gilgit-Baltistan. The states of Pakistan have been in constant touch with Afghan-Taliban after they returned to power. But having said that, the state signed the truce of cease fire in the month of November 2021 in connection to those attacks taking place on the Durand line at that point of time. In the month of June 2021 they signed another truce stating they want to have indefinite peace with the Pakistani Army. As a confidence building measure the state of Pakistan allowed the TTP carders to fall in line with the signed treaty and return to Pakistan. But on a contrary to the lines of treaty they started regrouping and attacking the security forces. A day before the change in command at GHQ-Rawalpindi the TTP announced the end of the treaty and went on attacking the constitutional forces which are continuing till date. The minister believes that there are 7000 to 10000 foot soldiers which could attack the security forces. The safe haven is on the border areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan. Most importantly they are accompanied by the 25000 family members. The state of Pakistan has been trying to convey its concerns to the Talibans in Afghanistan as they are reluctant to respond to the call of Pakistan so action will be initiated to eliminate the perceived threat.

But it's a matter to wait and watch, to see how capable is the interior minister of Pakistan, and how he translates his words into tangible actions to count up on the group. "If you have the capability then the intent changes within seconds".