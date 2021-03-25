EducationUSA Bangalore Presents Graduate Virtual STEM Showcase 2021

New Features in National Education Policy 2020: All you need to know

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, Mar 25: EducationUSA Bangalore's Graduate Virtual STEM Showcase 2021 will be held on Saturday March 27, 5 to 8.30 PM.

This is an online event designed to help students with the process of choosing and being admitted to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) programs at some of the top U.S. universities.

The 12 highly selective U.S. Universities participating at the Showcase are Florida Institute of Technology, The Ohio State University, New York Institute of Technology, Drexel University, Northeastern University, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, SUNY Binghamton, Stevens Institute of Technology, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, The George Washington University, Carnegie Mellon University and SUNY University at Buffalo.

Participating at the showcase will help students gather valuable and credible information about STEM eligible programs at the universities, key application components, financial aid, curricular and practical training opportunities (how long can students work in the U.S. after they graduate), career pathways (what can they do with the degree) and more.

Students seeking Master's or PhD STEM degree programs in the United States can reserve a free spot by registering at bit.ly/STEM21O.

Additional highlights of the STEM Showcase:

Attend a session on U.S. Student Visas presented by the Vice Consul at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai.

Application fee waiver codes for participating students by select U.S. universities

Exclusive 15 minutes presentation by each university.

1:1 chat with participating universities

The event won't be recorded, hence viewers won't be able to access it later.

For more information on the showcase, please contact +91 9880041115 (Whatsapp) or email at edusa@yashnatrust.org.

About EducationUSA and Yashna Trust:

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 425 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by providing accurate, comprehensive and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

Yashna Trust - EducationUSA Bangalore (https://www.yashnatrust.org/) is the only official U.S. Department of State supported Advising Center in Karnataka, India.