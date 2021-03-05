YouTube
    ED summons Mehbooba Mufti on March 15 in money laundering case

    New Delhi, Mar 05: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for questioning on March 15 in a money laundering case, officials said.

    The 60-year-old PDP leader, who was released last year after more than a year in detention, has been served notice to appear at the ED headquarters in the national capital.

    The case has been filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials said. No more details about the case were available immediately.

