ED summons Kashmir separatists Geelani in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Kashmir separatist, S A S Geelani in connection with a money laundering case. The regional office of the ED in Srinagar delivered the summons at Geelani's home in Hyderpora.

The ED wants to question Geelani in connection with a 2002 case in which Income Tax department officials had recovered 10,000 US Dollars from his home.

He was unable to provide an explanation about the source of the cash then. Despite a summons by the IT department in 2003, he had failed to appear. The case has been pending since then.

There are a host of cases that are being probed against the separatists. The ED, IT and the National Investigation Agency are all probing separate cases. The NIA has been probing a terror funding case.

On July 25, another senior separatist leader Shabir Shah was arrested by the ED in connection with over a decade-old terror-financing case. The case dates back to August 2005 in which the Delhi Police's Special Cell had earlier arrested Wani who had then claimed that he gave Rs 2.25 crore to Shah.

